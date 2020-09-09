PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Cap of $450,536.05

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One PIXEL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges including Coinone and IDAX. In the last week, PIXEL has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. PIXEL has a market cap of $450,536.05 and $436,444.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIXEL Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 10th, 2015. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,187,753 tokens. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev . PIXEL’s official message board is medium.com/piction

Buying and Selling PIXEL

PIXEL can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

