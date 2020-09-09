PlayChip Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 21.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 26.7% against the dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $166.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044974 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005412 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.11 or 0.05010981 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004030 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052204 BTC.

About PlayChip

PLA is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. The official message board for PlayChip is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

