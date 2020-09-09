Playgroundz (IOG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4.00

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 46% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Playgroundz has a total market cap of $87,039.65 and approximately $4.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playgroundz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 58.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041702 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227366 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.12 or 0.01674132 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00167047 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 tokens. Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG

Playgroundz Token Trading

Playgroundz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

