Polis (POLIS) Price Tops $0.56

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00005598 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and STEX. During the last seven days, Polis has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polis has a market cap of $5.52 million and $11,455.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polis alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Polis Profile

Polis (CRYPTO:POLIS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official website is polispay.org . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Polis Coin Trading

Polis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.