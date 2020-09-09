PostCoin (POST) Achieves Market Cap of $16,022.80

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PostCoin has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. PostCoin has a market capitalization of $16,022.80 and $5.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PostCoin alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006621 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PostCoin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official message board is postcoin.top/forum . The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top . PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PostCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PostCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.