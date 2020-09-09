PotCoin (POT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2,580.00

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. PotCoin has a total market cap of $1.71 million and $2,580.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,040.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $334.12 or 0.03327865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.76 or 0.02198760 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00467770 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.78 or 0.00824481 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00050170 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.59 or 0.00583554 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00012899 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 224,631,741 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

PotCoin Coin Trading

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Poloniex, Trade By Trade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

