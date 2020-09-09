PRIZM Reaches Market Cap of $10.48 Million (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIZM has a total market cap of $10.48 million and approximately $224,744.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,282.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.15 or 0.02199292 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001651 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.26 or 0.00770827 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009757 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002397 BTC.

PRIZM Profile

PRIZM (PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,104,207,262 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . PRIZM’s official website is en.prizm.club

Buying and Selling PRIZM

PRIZM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

