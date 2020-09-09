Project Pai (PAI) Market Cap Reaches $16.74 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Project Pai has a market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $245,904.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitfinex, BitForex, OOOBTC and LBank. In the last week, Project Pai has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00044871 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005352 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $504.19 or 0.05021787 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00035313 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00052185 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,695,903,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,474,093,714 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, BitForex, Huobi, LBank, OOOBTC and Bitfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

