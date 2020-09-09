Proton 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.64 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Proton has a total market cap of $13.87 million and $1.64 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Proton token can currently be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Proton has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.83 or 0.05011896 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00052326 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,303,723,768 tokens. The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

Proton Token Trading

Proton can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

