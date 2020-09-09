Proton Token Trading Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Proton Token has a market capitalization of $414,659.83 and approximately $86,093.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00045013 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $508.66 or 0.05021935 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00035514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00052402 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

PTT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,292,071,228 tokens. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global . Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.