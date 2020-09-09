PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

PHM traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,130. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded PulteGroup from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

