qiibee (QBX) Achieves Market Cap of $3.76 Million

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, qiibee has traded down 19.4% against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Coinsuper. qiibee has a total market capitalization of $3.76 million and $124.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

qiibee Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 766,436,289 tokens. The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com . qiibee’s official website is qiibee.com . qiibee’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

