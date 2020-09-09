Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.0-1.03, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $940.71 million.Qorvo also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.14 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Qorvo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Qorvo stock traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $114.11. 1,700,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,613. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.70.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $787.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.91 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Qorvo will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.80, for a total value of $314,028.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,758,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total transaction of $1,151,151.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,507,101.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,984 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,646 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.