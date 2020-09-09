Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLNT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after buying an additional 207,811 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Planet Fitness by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 109,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth approximately $739,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter valued at $935,000.

PLNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Planet Fitness from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.29.

Shares of PLNT traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $61.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,446,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,236,864. Planet Fitness Inc has a twelve month low of $23.77 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 148.57, a PEG ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.43 and a 200-day moving average of $58.89.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $40.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

