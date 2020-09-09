Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584,451 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5,899.3% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,505,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,000 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 488.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,921,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,125 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 23.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,476,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $248,296,000. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.52.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 183,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $40,677,970.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,764,194.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alexandra C. Trower sold 21,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.44, for a total transaction of $4,616,448.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,435.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 347,944 shares of company stock valued at $75,881,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EL traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,531,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,815. The company has a market cap of $78.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.65. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $224.23.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.34). Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 34.57% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Estee Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 46.60%.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.