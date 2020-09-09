Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 4,440 Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Avalara by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Avalara by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 0.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avalara during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Avalara by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AVLR stock traded down $5.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.96. 840,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.48 and a beta of 0.76. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $144.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.94.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.36 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.95, for a total transaction of $2,648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,445,426.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $127,612.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,632,643.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,311 shares of company stock worth $14,827,746. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

