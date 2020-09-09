Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 19,500 Shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) by 38.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.05% of SilverCrest Metals worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Creative Planning grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 19.0% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 70.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

Several research firms have weighed in on SILV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SilverCrest Metals in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on SilverCrest Metals from $10.80 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub downgraded SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Pi Financial increased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

Shares of SILV stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,464. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $11.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.86.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

