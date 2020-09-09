Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 60.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,050 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 16,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.97. 1,712,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,371. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. Regency Centers Corp has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.67). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.50%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director H Craig Ramey sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $72,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,091.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

