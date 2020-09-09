Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $602,000 in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 508.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, hitting $135.31. 564,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,942. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.54 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.62. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $176.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $293.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 16.55%. Research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.56, for a total value of $878,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,527,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 7,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.78, for a total transaction of $853,556.02. Insiders sold 27,019 shares of company stock worth $3,231,935 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

