Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,287 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Blackbaud by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,189,000 after purchasing an additional 590,492 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after purchasing an additional 374,999 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackbaud by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,190,000 after purchasing an additional 328,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Blackbaud by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 516,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,507,000 after purchasing an additional 299,454 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Blackbaud by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 327,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,696,000 after purchasing an additional 292,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLKB traded down $2.70 on Tuesday, reaching $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 124.61, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $58.39. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $231.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.74 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 2.44%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLKB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Stephens began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

