Quadrature Capital Ltd Purchases 11,907 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 32.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 46,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 110,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.5% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 55,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 14.2% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $10.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

Shares of KIM traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $12.26. 5,594,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,443,143. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.35 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 93.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.