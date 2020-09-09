Quadrature Capital Ltd Reduces Stake in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Methanex were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEOH. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the second quarter worth about $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 539.8% in the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 337,400 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,330,000 after purchasing an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after purchasing an additional 240,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.25. 279,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,205. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79. Methanex Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $42.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

MEOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James raised Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Methanex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.