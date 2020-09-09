Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 1,366 Shares of 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its position in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,971 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in 2U were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in 2U during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 24.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in 2U by 41.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 2U by 187.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 42,382 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on 2U from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,084,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,192,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,396,010. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWOU traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $35.98. 1,692,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,174. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. 2U Inc has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $49.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.21.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $182.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

