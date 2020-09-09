Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 69,831 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,831 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRWD stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.63. 10,846,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,072,507. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.81. The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -232.64 and a beta of 1.12. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $153.10.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.56 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Crowdstrike news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 30,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,862,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,780,025 shares of company stock valued at $915,007,188. 11.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Crowdstrike from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Crowdstrike from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

