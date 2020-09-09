Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $610,000 Position in Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Envestnet by 29.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE:ENV traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.53. The company had a trading volume of 440,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,753. Envestnet Inc has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.50 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.12. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $235.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Envestnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Envestnet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Envestnet from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Envestnet Profile

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.