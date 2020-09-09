Quadrature Capital Ltd Takes $654,000 Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Yum China news, insider Danny Tan sold 5,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $305,375.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,051.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.32. 5,310,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,716,722. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.84. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on Yum China in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.81.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

