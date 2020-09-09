Quant Market Cap Achieves $87.20 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, Quant has traded down 26.9% against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be purchased for $7.22 or 0.00071421 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX. Quant has a market capitalization of $87.20 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008985 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00346856 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001173 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045412 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000437 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008594 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.