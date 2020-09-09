Qwertycoin (QWC) Price Down 32.7% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $459,396.37 and $134,803.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 112.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.