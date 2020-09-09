Rakon (RKN) Achieves Market Cap of $7.38 Million

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Rakon has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and approximately $3.76 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0615 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 30.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.74 or 0.00798370 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $383.35 or 0.03790832 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00009487 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00016227 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

RKN is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,142,857 tokens. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken . Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

