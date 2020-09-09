RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Trading 2.6% Higher

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)’s share price traded up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.50 and last traded at $9.38. 114,711 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 48,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Get RAKUTEN INC/ADR alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. RAKUTEN INC/ADR had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. On average, analysts predict that RAKUTEN INC/ADR will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY)

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAKUTEN INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.