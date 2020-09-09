Rambler Metals and Mining (LON:RMM) Shares Up 22.2%

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC (LON:RMM) shares shot up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.10 ($0.01). 2,651,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,361% from the average session volume of 21,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Rambler Metals and Mining in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10.

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC, a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Ming copper-gold mine located in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Sutton, the United Kingdom.

