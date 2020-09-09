Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Sells $10,739.85 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) CEO Luc Seraphin sold 759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total value of $10,739.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,095.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ RMBS traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 933,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,170. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $16.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.24, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.32.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,272,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,422,000 after acquiring an additional 309,701 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,026,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,009,000 after acquiring an additional 83,540 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,301,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after acquiring an additional 476,666 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,913,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,083,000 after acquiring an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Rambus by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,666,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,498,000 after acquiring an additional 231,187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on RMBS. BidaskClub lowered Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rambus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.22.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

