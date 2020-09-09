Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Sells $17,040.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP Jae Kim sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $17,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 107,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,531,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Rambus stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 933,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,170. Rambus Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.85.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Rambus from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Rambus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 402,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its position in Rambus by 11.4% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 368,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Rambus by 14.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 305,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 39,195 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Rambus by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at $364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

