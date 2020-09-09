Raven Protocol Trading Down 23.9% Over Last Week (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded 23.9% lower against the US dollar. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $3.46 million and $37,765.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raven Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00115200 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00041715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00227353 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.01680643 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00167188 BTC.

Raven Protocol Profile

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,222,779,499 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

