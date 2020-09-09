Ravencoin Price Tops $0.0165 on Top Exchanges (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. Ravencoin has a market cap of $115.33 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, QBTC, Bittrex and TradeOgre. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 25.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009903 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00116839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00231937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.28 or 0.01683900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009919 BTC.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,997,280,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, TradeOgre, Cryptopia, Nanex, QBTC, IDCM, Graviex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

