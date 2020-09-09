Raymond James Reaffirms Buy Rating for Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BRKL. DA Davidson began coverage on Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.34. 340,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,207. Brookline Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $776.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.45.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $70.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.84 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 91,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 68,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

