Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

CARE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Carter Bank and Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Carter Bank and Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

Carter Bank and Trust stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,032. Carter Bank and Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88.

Carter Bank and Trust (NASDAQ:CARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Carter Bank and Trust will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARE. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,349,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after purchasing an additional 207,897 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 1,846.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 70,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 66,478 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 668.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 39,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bank and Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Carter Bank and Trust Company Profile

Carter Bank & Trust provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services in Virginia and North Carolina. It accepts checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as secured and unsecured commercial loans; secured and unsecured consumer loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

