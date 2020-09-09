Raymond James Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of HD Supply from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet raised shares of HD Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HD Supply from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

NASDAQ:HDS traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.89. 2,548,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,354,769. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200-day moving average is $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20. HD Supply has a twelve month low of $21.69 and a twelve month high of $43.37.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. HD Supply had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 40.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HD Supply will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other HD Supply news, CFO Evan Levitt sold 34,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total transaction of $1,419,115.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,176,073.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 163,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $5,823,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 656,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,578,321 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth $176,776,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of HD Supply during the 1st quarter worth $136,454,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in HD Supply by 1,490.0% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,186,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,282 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in HD Supply by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,483,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in HD Supply by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,297,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714,181 shares during the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

