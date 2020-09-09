Raymond James Reiterates Buy Rating for Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

HWC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. TheStreet lowered Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.60.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.79. The stock had a trading volume of 461,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,610. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $311.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $67,946.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 258,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter valued at $125,000.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

