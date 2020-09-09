REAL (REAL) Price Tops $0.0648 on Major Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. REAL has a total market capitalization of $651,575.38 and approximately $510.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, REAL has traded down 48.3% against the dollar. One REAL token can now be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000640 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and BitFlip.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009867 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00116217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00233007 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.51 or 0.01682996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000344 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00168432 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL was first traded on August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . REAL’s official website is www.real.markets

Buying and Selling REAL

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Radar Relay and BitFlip. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

