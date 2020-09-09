RED Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,969.00 (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Over the last week, RED has traded down 39.9% against the dollar. RED has a market cap of $321,473.07 and approximately $7,969.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00467770 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000601 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000397 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED (RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Gate.io and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RED should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

