Redd (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,002.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $29.22 million and approximately $27,002.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00052644 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,309.81 or 1.00264101 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002218 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000431 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00202677 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Redd Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

