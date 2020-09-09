Redd (RDD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,219.00

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $28.20 million and $91,219.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Redd has traded 21.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00049648 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,191.63 or 1.00620992 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002293 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000438 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00183952 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 95.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Redd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

