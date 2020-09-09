Reliant Wealth Planning Acquires 6,813 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Reliant Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 540,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 17.3% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $27,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,008,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 592,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,790,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 618.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

SCHO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 795,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,462,869. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.38 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.54.

