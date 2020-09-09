Reliant Wealth Planning Purchases 533 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Reliant Wealth Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 18.2% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

VOO traded down $8.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $306.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,235,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,403. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $200.55 and a 52-week high of $329.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

