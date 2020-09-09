Reliant Wealth Planning Sells 380,431 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Reliant Wealth Planning lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,431 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF comprises 10.8% of Reliant Wealth Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Reliant Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF were worth $17,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGSH. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,175,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,290,000 after purchasing an additional 543,792 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 48,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Financial Associates LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,579,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.08. 964,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,741. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11. Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $62.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

