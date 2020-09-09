Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.
NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.
Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Retail Properties of America
Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.
