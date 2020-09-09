Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th.

NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 650.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.21). Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Retail Properties of America from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank lowered Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

