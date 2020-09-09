Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) were down 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 1,226,885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 1,322,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

A number of analysts have commented on REI shares. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ring Energy during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ring Energy by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22,780 shares during the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

