Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Citigroup

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Investec cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE RIO traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $61.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,808,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,691. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $65.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 7.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

