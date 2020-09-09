River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv (LON:RMMC) Trading Down 0.6%

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Co Ltd (LON:RMMC) dropped 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 155 ($2.03) and last traded at GBX 160.50 ($2.10). Approximately 14,170 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 67,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 149.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 134.53.

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cp Iv Company Profile (LON:RMMC)

River and Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Company Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Carne Global AIFM Solutions. The fund is managed by River and Mercantile Asset Management LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

